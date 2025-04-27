Fantasy Soccer
Luca Langoni headshot

Luca Langoni News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Langoni assisted once, attempted two tackles (two successful) and took one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Charlotte FC.

Langoni assisted the only goal of the match after coming on as a substitute in the 68th minute, setting up Carles Gil. It's the 23-year-old's first goal contribution of the year across eight appearances (including five starts), and just the sixth of his career in 19 total appearances. He'll look to build on that momentum in next week's matchup against Toronto FC.

Luca Langoni
New England Revolution
