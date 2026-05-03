Luca Langoni News: Attempts five crosses
Langoni had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC.
For only the second time in 2026, Langoni has attempted at least five crosses during a single appearance. Despite his seemingly low cross rate and zero goal contributions Saturday, he has regularly assisted, backed by six assists across 10 appearances this year.
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