Luca Langoni headshot

Luca Langoni News: Attempts five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Langoni had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Charlotte FC.

For only the second time in 2026, Langoni has attempted at least five crosses during a single appearance. Despite his seemingly low cross rate and zero goal contributions Saturday, he has regularly assisted, backed by six assists across 10 appearances this year.

Luca Langoni
New England Revolution
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