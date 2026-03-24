Luca Langoni News: Delivers assist in defeat

Langoni assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 loss to St. Louis City.

Langoni pulled a ball back for Ilay Feingold to score the visitors' only goal of the match during an otherwise quiet performance against St. Louis. With four assists in as many chances created over the last couple of games, Langoni now leads the league alongside Maxi Moralez in that category. The former Boca Juniors player will look to extend his positive streak if he continues to start on the right wing, although he could have limited playing time after being subbed off during the second half in each of his previous appearances.