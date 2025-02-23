Luca Langoni News: Five crosses during start

Langoni recorded five crosses (one accurate) and one clearance in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Nashville SC.

Langoni started on the right flank Saturday, posting a normal stat line after notching one clearance and five crosses in the draw. He started in eight of his 11 appearances with the club last season and is likely to continue starting on the right flank moving forward, as he did notch five goal contributions in his 11 appearances.