Luca Langoni News: Makes starting XI Saturday

Langoni (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Minnesota United.

Langoni has been cleared to play after facing a late fitness test, although it remains to be seen how many minutes he's available for. He has featured on the right wing throughout the season and could be expected to deliver crosses from the flank. He has also found shooting chances in his recent performances and even scored his second goal of the season before getting hurt. His presence also impacts the playing time of Griffin Yow, who is now set for reduced action.