Luca Langoni headshot

Luca Langoni News: Poor in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Langoni generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Langoni had a lackluster day against Cincinnati in a 1-0 loss on Saturday. In 73 minutes played, the right winger created zero chances, put his only shot of the match off target, failed to complete any of his three dribble attempts, and put both of his crosses off target. Langoni has yet to register a goal contribution in five starts this MLS season, but will hope to change that this Saturday against Atlanta.

Luca Langoni
New England Revolution
