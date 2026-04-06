Luca Langoni News: Scores and assists in 3-0 win

Langoni scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over CF Montreal.

Langoni scored his first goal of the season and provided his fifth assist of the season as his side won 3-0 against Montreal. He scored the first goal of the game and assisted on the second goal. He put two shots on target in the game, his first shots on target. He created three chances, making it two games in the last three where he has created three chances.