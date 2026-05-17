Luca Langoni News: Scores one goal

Langoni scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Minnesota United.

Langoni delivered the match-winning contribution in Saturday's 2-1 win over Minnesota, initiating a two-on-two counterattack in the second half alongside Dor Turgeman before receiving the ball back and firing a composed right-footed shot past Drake Callender's outstretched dive at the far post to restore his side's lead. The Argentine winger operates on the right flank in his team's system and drifts centrally to combine with Carles Gil in the final third, while also adding one key pass, four crosses and one tackle. Langoni has now scored three goals and delivered six assists across 12 MLS appearances this season, the most by any player on his team.