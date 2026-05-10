Luca Langoni News: Scores one goal in win

Langoni scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union.

Langoni played the decisive role in New England's comeback in Saturday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union, collecting Carles Gil's pass inside the box in the second half after a blocked corner was recycled, then driving across the area before unleashing a curling finish inside the far post past Andre Blake. The Argentine winger was replaced in the second half by Matt Polster as his side managed the game after taking the lead, finishing with one goal, two shots and nine crosses in 79 minutes of consistent attacking pressure. Langoni has registered two goals and six assists this season across 11 MLS appearances, reinforcing his status as the most productive attacker in his side's starting lineup.