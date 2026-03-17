Luca Langoni News: Three assists in win

Langoni assisted thrice to go with four crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 6-1 victory versus FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Langoni pulled the strings for New England Sunday, supplying three assists in their 6-1 throttling of Cincinnati. The performance is an outlier for the promising young midfielder who accrued had four assists across his preceding 40 appearances (28 starts) with New England dating back to the 2024 season. After making a substitute appearance in the opening match, Langoni has been named to the starting XI in consecutive fixtures.