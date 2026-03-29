Luca Lezzerini Injury: Set to return from thigh issue

Lezzerini (thigh) has been practicing regularly during the break, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Lezzerini has been unavailable for the past month due to a thigh lesion. He's poised to return to the squad in next Saturday's game against Verona and will duel with Oliver Christensen to be the top deputy behind David de Gea.. He has yet to play in Serie A, while he has occasionally started in the Conference League.