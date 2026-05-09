Luca Lipani News: Provides assist for opener

Lipani assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 2-1 defeat to Torino. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Lipani picked up the assist on Kristian Thorstvedt's 51st minute opener, reacting first after Nemanja Matic's shot was blocked and whipping a pinpoint ball across the face of goal from the right byline for Thorstvedt to finish from point-blank range. The midfielder also chipped in with three chances created in his first start since early March, showing solid playmaking involvement. The assist marks his first of the season in 22 appearances (nine starts) and his first in Serie A.