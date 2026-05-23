Luca Marianucci Injury: Unavailable for Juventus clash

Marianucci "will miss Sunday's game due to a knee injury," coach Roberto D'Aversa stated.

Marianucci bowed out at halftime last week and hasn't been able to recover for the season finale. Ardian Ismajli (thigh) has recovered and could get the nod right away. Marianucci had a fine loan spell from Napoli but was rarely a fixture of the formation, contributing to one clean sheet in 10 appearances (six starts) and logging 13 tackles, nine interceptions and 33 clearances.