Luca Marianucci News: Clears suspension

Marianucci finished serving his two-game ban in Sunday's 5-0 loss to Atalanta.

Marianucci will return against Genoa and could get an opportunity if Ardian Ismajli (thigh) and Mattia Viti (knee) remain sidelined, as the coach had to adapt Giuseppe Pezzella to the role due to a lack of alternatives. He has recorded five tackles (two won), two interceptions and six clearances in his last five showings (two starts).