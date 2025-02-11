Fantasy Soccer
Luca Marianucci headshot

Luca Marianucci News: Disqualified for two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Marianucci has been handed a two-game suspension for kicking an opponent in the groin while getting up, the League announced.

Marianucci was deemed to have acted intentionally and will be unavailable versus Udinese and Atalanta. He's usually a deputy but has played more lately since Ardian Ismajli (thigh) has been banged up and Saba Goglichidze has been involved in some negotiations. Empoli also won't have Mattia Viti (knee) for a couple of games. Liberato Cacace could adapt to the position like earlier in the season in a pinch.

Luca Marianucci
Empoli
