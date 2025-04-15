Fantasy Soccer
Luca Marianucci News: Puts up numbers in Napoli clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Marianucci had five interceptions, one tackle, three blocks and three clearances in Monday's 3-0 defeat versus Napoli.

Marianucci had his hands full while dealing with Romelu Lukaku and the other Napoli attackers and, while he was unable to stop them, he filled the stat sheet. He has started in six straight fixtures, logging 14 tackles (eight won), 13 interceptions, 37 clearances and six blocks, with one clean sheet.

