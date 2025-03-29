Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luca Marianucci headshot

Luca Marianucci News: Racks up stats versus Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 11:32pm

Marianucci won two of two tackles and recorded one interception, nine clearances and two blocks in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Marianucci had another excellent display even though his side once again failed to keep the clean sheet, setting a new season high in clearances. He has outplayed Saba Goglichidze as of late, but both will stay involved while Ardian Ismajli (thigh) is sidelined. He has logged 12 tackles (five won), five interceptions, 23 clearances and three blocks in the last five tilts.

Luca Marianucci
Empoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now