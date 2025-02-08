Luca Marianucci News: Sent off in Milan clash

Marianucci picked up a red card and was sent off in the 65th minute of Saturday's match versus Milan after generating two shots (zero on goal) and two interceptions.

Marianucci was having an okay showing but was expelled for a reaction foul after getting tangled up with an opponent, leaving his side with ten men. He'll be suspended for Sunday's away game versus Udinese. Liberato Cacace will likely move to the back if Ardian Ismajli (thigh) and Mattia Viti (knee) are unavailable.