Luca Marianucci News: Shines against Cagliari
Marianucci drew three fouls and generated one tackle (zero won), 11 clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.
Marianucci was tested but responded well and put together arguably his best performance of the season, setting new season highs in a couple of stats. He has started in five consecutive matches, totaling 13 tackles (five won), eight interceptions, 34 clearances and three blocks, contributing to one clean sheet.
