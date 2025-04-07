Fantasy Soccer
Luca Marianucci

Luca Marianucci News: Shines against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Marianucci drew three fouls and generated one tackle (zero won), 11 clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Marianucci was tested but responded well and put together arguably his best performance of the season, setting new season highs in a couple of stats. He has started in five consecutive matches, totaling 13 tackles (five won), eight interceptions, 34 clearances and three blocks, contributing to one clean sheet.

