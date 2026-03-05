Luca Martinez Dupuy News: Assists off bench in win

Martinez Dupuy assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against America.

Martinez Dupuy achieved his first Liga MX direct contribution when he tried to shoot but ended up leaving the ball for Guilherme Castilho to take the decisive strike in stoppage time Wednesday. The former Rosario Central player has served only as a substitute option since joining FC Juarez in the last transfer window, and that is expected to remain the case as long as first-choice center-forward Oscar Estupinan is available. Still, the assist should help the backup attacker to gain confidence and playing time ahead of the second half of the regular season.