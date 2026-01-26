Martinez Dupuy has landed in Juarez following a quiet campaign in which he scored two goals and one assist over 18 appearances (five starts) counting both league and Copa Sudamericana competitions. Before this move, the striker spent all of his career in Argentina with Rosario Central and Godoy Cruz, but he represented Mexico at the international level in youth categories, recording one goal and one assist across five matches in the 2024 Toulon Tournament. His arrival gives Bravos a third center-forward option who is currently expected to share minutes off the bench with Ettson Ayon behind starter Oscar Estupinan.