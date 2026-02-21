Luca Mazzitelli Injury: Bows out early against Lazio

Mazzitelli had one shot (zero on goal) and one interception in 42 minutes before leaving Saturday's game versus Lazio due to a likely muscular injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Mazzitelli was managed last week after a series of starts because he wasn't fully fit, but he didn't get completely healthy and limped off late in the first half. He'll take some tests before Friday's away contest versus Parma. Riyad Idrissi replaced him in this one, leading to a tactical adjustment.