Luca Mazzitelli Injury: Good to go for Pisa tilt

Mazzitelli (calf) "will be available Sunday," coach Fabio Pisacane announced.

Mazzitelli will return from a two-game absence and will compete to start with Gianluca Gaetano (thigh), Ibrahim Sulemana, and Joseph Liteta in multiple spots in the midfield. He has tallied one or more tackles in his last 11 outings, totaling 18 (nine won), scoring and assisting twice and posting 14 shots (five on target) and 24 clearances during that stretch.