Luca Mazzitelli Injury: Leaves early against Cremonese
Mazzitelli recorded one tackle (one won) in 31 minutes before exiting Saturday's contest versus Cremonese because of a calf issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Mazzitelli made his return to the starting lineup after a while, but didn't last long, and he has already dealt with problems in the area in the recent past. Michel Adopo, who's a regular in the role, came off the bench to replace him. Mazzitelli will need to be assessed before next Friday's away game versus Inter.
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