Luca Mazzitelli Injury: Option for Milan contest

Mazzitelli (calf) has been included in Cagliari's squad list to face Milan on Sunday.

Mazzitelli is available after missing five matches because of a calf injury and will provide some depth in the midfield, which is without Michael Folorunsho (undisclosed) and Joseph Liteta (thigh). He has posted at least one tackle in his last 13 displays, totaling 20 (11 won) and adding two goals, two assists, 15 shots (five on target) and 24 clearances over that span.