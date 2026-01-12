Mazzitelli came on as a substitute after making his only two starts of the season in the previous matches, but that did not stop him from making an impact. He delivered a precise long ball to set up Yael Trepy for the finish in the 84th minute. Despite playing just 270 minutes this season, he has recorded two assists and completed 20 accurate long balls, showing strong efficiency when using his creativity on the ball. There is a good chance he could return to the starting lineup in a favorable matchup against Genoa, who currently sit 17th in the table.