Mazzitelli was stout in the back, matching his season highs in tackles and clearances, and decided the game with a pretty low-driven volley from just outside the box on a free kick from distance. It's his first goal of the season, while he has logged two assists. He has taken at least one shot in the last six matches while helping replace Alessandro Deiola (thigh) and Michael Folorunsho (knee), amassing 11 (three on target) and posting 10 tackles (six won), nine interceptions and 14 clearances over that span.