Luca Mazzitelli News: Sends in two crosses in Pisa game

Mazzitelli (calf) had one off-target shot, two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle (one won) in 26 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Pisa.

Mazzitelli put up a small amount of stats in his cameo after sitting out two tilts. He'll compete with Michel Adopo, Ibrahim Sulemana and Alessandro Deiola in multiple spots in the midfield the rest of the way. He has tallied at least one tackle in 12 straight appearances, amassing 19 (12 won) and posting two goals, two assists and 15 shots (five on target) during that span.