Luca Moisa News: Earns start

Moisa had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Moisa's first ever MLS match was also his first ever start, playing in 72 minutes on Saturday. He created one chance with once clearance and a block made. At just 17-years old, the midfielder could remain an essential part of the attack, but may not remain an every day starter as he will need more time to develop.