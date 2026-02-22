Luca Moisa News: Earns start
Moisa had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Moisa's first ever MLS match was also his first ever start, playing in 72 minutes on Saturday. He created one chance with once clearance and a block made. At just 17-years old, the midfielder could remain an essential part of the attack, but may not remain an every day starter as he will need more time to develop.
