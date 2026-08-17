Luca Netz News: Scores in Sunday's friendly

Netz scored Nottingham Forest's second goal in Sunday's match against Brest, with Jak Netting of Roundtable Sports reporting he made a superb finish after a buildup involving Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nicolas Dominguez.

Netz is fit to play in the upcoming Premier League season, and the goal is a notable attacking contribution from the defender as he continues to settle in with Nottingham Forest. He's not guaranteed to earn a starting job though, as he competes with Neco Williams at left wing-back. When Netz saw some action towards the end of last season, most of his production came from defensive stats, with that output including 12 tackles and nine clearances across 307 minutes of league play.