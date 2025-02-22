Luca Orellano Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Orellano (leg) was initially in doubt due to coach's decisions but has now officially been ruled out for Saturday's clash against the Bulls with a leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Orellano is recovering from a leg injury and will miss the opening match of the MLS season. He didn't train consistently enough recently and no return date has been provided. His absence will force an offensive adjustment, as he was expected to start in the frontline. Corey Baird or Kevin Denkey will likely fill the forward or left-wing role Orellano typically occupies.