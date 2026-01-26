Orellano will likely make his Liga MX debut within the next couple of weeks after transferring to Monterrey from MLS side Cincinnati in January. He could initially see minutes as a substitute before challenging Tecatito Corona, Anthony Martial and Lucas Ocampos for a starting role on one of the wings. Orellano featured as a wing-back in his last MLS season, during which he scored two goals and five assists over 30 appearances (22 starts), but he should play a more offensive role now with Rayados.