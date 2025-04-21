Luca Orellano News: Assists third in away victory

Orellano assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win against Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Orellano came from the bench with 37 minutes to play and assisted Evander for the third goal, which ultimately led to his team's victory. This was his first goal involvement of the season, and his assist was his only chance created in the game. He also put his only shot on target. This was five games in a row where he has created a chance.