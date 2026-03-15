Luca Orellano News: Delivers assist against Bravos

Orellano assisted once to go with one chance created in Friday's 2-2 draw against FC Juarez.

Orellano set up the first-minute opener through a favorable pass that left Uros Djurdjevic alone against the keeper. The winger added three successful dribbles, five duels won and two fouls drawn during a decent performance on the right flank. He has gradually shown his skills in his first Liga MX campaign and currently leads the squad in both goals and assists. With Rayados missing several attacking midfielders due to injuries, he's likely to see plenty of action on the wings in the short term.