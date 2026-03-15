Luca Orellano News: Delivers assist against Bravos
Orellano assisted once to go with one chance created in Friday's 2-2 draw against FC Juarez.
Orellano set up the first-minute opener through a favorable pass that left Uros Djurdjevic alone against the keeper. The winger added three successful dribbles, five duels won and two fouls drawn during a decent performance on the right flank. He has gradually shown his skills in his first Liga MX campaign and currently leads the squad in both goals and assists. With Rayados missing several attacking midfielders due to injuries, he's likely to see plenty of action on the wings in the short term.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Orellano See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back325 days ago
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 8338 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing339 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack346 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha360 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Orellano See More