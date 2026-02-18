Luca Orellano News: First Liga MX assist

Orellano had one assist, created three chances and had two accurate crosses in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Leon.

Orellano was competing in his third match in Liga MX on Saturday and the forward has fit right in with his new team. He now has two goal contributions in his first three appearances after having seven in his 30 appearances in the MLS this year. Orellano may have found a permanent home with Monterrey if he can keep this play up.