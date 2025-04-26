Fantasy Soccer
Luca Orellano headshot

Luca Orellano News: Gets assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Orellano tallied an assist on what would end up being the winning goal for FC Cincinnati in a 2-1 victory Saturday over Sporting KC.

Orellano was a service machine with seven crosses and four corner kicks, creating two chances and ultimately assisting on the winning goal. He should continue putting up solid numbers like this against NYCFC, a side which has conceded 13 goals in 10 league games.

Luca Orellano
FC Cincinnati
