Luca Orellano News: Gets assist
Orellano tallied an assist on what would end up being the winning goal for FC Cincinnati in a 2-1 victory Saturday over Sporting KC.
Orellano was a service machine with seven crosses and four corner kicks, creating two chances and ultimately assisting on the winning goal. He should continue putting up solid numbers like this against NYCFC, a side which has conceded 13 goals in 10 league games.
