Luca Orellano News: Left out due to coach's decision

Orellano was out for Wednesday's 4-1 win over Motagua due to a coach's decision and is questionable for Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls, according to Laurel Pfahler of Queen City Press.

Orellano may be missing out on the season opener after missing Wednesday's CONCACAF Cup match, huge news for the club after he started in 33 of his 36 appearances last season while scoring 11 goals and five assists. His dropping was accordingly due to a coach's decision, with little more known about the situation at the moment. He will hope to be on the team sheet after being a standout last season, with Corey Baird or Kevin Denkey likely to serve in the forward or left-wing role Orellano usually holds if he misses out.