Luca Orellano News: Logs five crosses in loss

Orellano had two shots on goal, created two chances and sent in five crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Pachuca.

Orellano had another solid performance from the flank and used his role as a set pieces taker to provide even more fantasy value. The playmaker already had some great outings with Monterrey but, given his recent MLS production, he could go from good to elite as he keeps settling in Mexico.