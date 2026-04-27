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Luca Orellano News: Quiet end to Liga MX debut campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Orellano had three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Santos.

Orellano's attempts didn't really threaten the opposing goal during the week 17 clash as he extended a run of six games without a direct contribution. The winger, who arrived as a winter signing from FC Cincinnati, shared the team's lead in assists with four and finished second in scoring with three goals throughout the Clausura season. At the continental level, he failed to get involved in a goal over four appearances (two starts) in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Luca Orellano
Monterrey
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