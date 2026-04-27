Luca Orellano News: Quiet end to Liga MX debut campaign
Orellano had three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Santos.
Orellano's attempts didn't really threaten the opposing goal during the week 17 clash as he extended a run of six games without a direct contribution. The winger, who arrived as a winter signing from FC Cincinnati, shared the team's lead in assists with four and finished second in scoring with three goals throughout the Clausura season. At the continental level, he failed to get involved in a goal over four appearances (two starts) in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Orellano See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 8April 11, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive StackApril 3, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Orellano See More