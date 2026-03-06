Luca Orellano News: Registers four goal involvements

Orellano scored two goals and assisted twice from four shots and four chances created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory versus Queretaro.

Orellano netted the opener in the 40th minute and then netted again in the 91st minute. In that span, he also assisted Tecatito Corona and Sergio Canales. Orellano made 47 passes, won six duels and also made a tackle. He has already now contributed to six goals in six appearances this campaign.