Luca Orellano headshot

Luca Orellano News: Registers four goal involvements

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Orellano scored two goals and assisted twice from four shots and four chances created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory versus Queretaro.

Orellano netted the opener in the 40th minute and then netted again in the 91st minute. In that span, he also assisted Tecatito Corona and Sergio Canales. Orellano made 47 passes, won six duels and also made a tackle. He has already now contributed to six goals in six appearances this campaign.

Luca Orellano
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Orellano See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Orellano See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
316 days ago
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 8
SOC
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 8
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
329 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
330 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
337 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
351 days ago