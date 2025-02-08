Luca Orellano News: Remains in Cincinnati

Orellano will remain in Cincinnati for 2025 after his option to buy was triggered.

Orellano had been on loan from Vasca de Gama, however will remain in MLS after a solid campaign for the side. He appeared in all but one MLS match including the playoffs, starting 33 times in 36 contests, scoring 11 goals with five assists while averaging about 4.25 crosses and 2.8 shots per match.