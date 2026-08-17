Luca Orellano News: Scores first season goal

Orellano scored a goal off three shots (two on target), created two chances and sent in five crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.

Orellano bounced back from a pair of quiet performances and this time needed just six minutes to make an impact, using a very well-placed finish into the far post to open the scoring for Monterrey. This was the first goal of the season for the playmaker, who's expected to appear on the scoresheet more frequently this season as he's now fully settled in Mexico.