Luca Orellano headshot

Luca Orellano News: Sends 11 crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Orellano registered three shots (zero on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Pumas UNAM.

Orellano was unable to find the back of the net despite being active in the final meters, and his 11 crosses go to show how involved he was as a wide threat in the final meters. Orellano should continue to see steady minutes as one of the top signings for Monterrey ahead of the 2026 Clausura campaign, but unless he delivers end product more consistently, his fantasy upside will remain fairly low.

