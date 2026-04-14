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Luca Orellano News: Sends seven crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Orellano recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atlas.

Orellano was one of Monterrey's best players in this match, and his constant runs on the byline generated tons of problems for opposing defenders. Even though his end product is often lacking, Orellano has a solid floor in most fantasy formats because of his involvement in the final third for Rayados. He has two goals and four assists over his last 10 league matches while also averaging 2.3 shots, 1.6 chances created, 5.1 crosses and 2.1 corners per game over that stretch.

Luca Orellano
Monterrey
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