Luca Orellano News: Takes four shots
Orellano had four shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Toronto FC.
Orellano saw a solid match Saturday despite his inability to find the back of the net, notching three crosses and four shots in the win. This was his first MLS appearance of the season after missing the opening two games due to injury. He should continue in a starting role now that he is fit.
