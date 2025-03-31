Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luca Orellano headshot

Luca Orellano News: Takes six shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Orellano had six shots (three on target), created one chance and sent in four inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville.

Orellano couldn't generate the usual danger with his crosses but made up for that by finishing more plays than he did in any other game this year. One of MLS' top players at his position last year, the playmaker his still to appear on the scoresheet in 2025, but performances like this indicate that the drought should last much longer.

Luca Orellano
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now