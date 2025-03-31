Luca Orellano News: Takes six shots in win

Orellano had six shots (three on target), created one chance and sent in four inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville.

Orellano couldn't generate the usual danger with his crosses but made up for that by finishing more plays than he did in any other game this year. One of MLS' top players at his position last year, the playmaker his still to appear on the scoresheet in 2025, but performances like this indicate that the drought should last much longer.