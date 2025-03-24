Luca Orellano News: Three crosses Saturday

Orellano had two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atlanta United.

Orellano has now started in all three games since returning from his injury, seeing the full 90 in his past two outings. However, he has yet to see a goal contribution this season after 16 last season. He will hope for his first to come soon, especially seeing he should remain in the starting XI moving forward.