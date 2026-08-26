Luca Pellegrini Injury: Dealing with minor injury
Pellegrini missed the previous game due to late muscle fatigue, Il Messaggero reported.
Pellegrini made the initial squad list but wasn't on the bench because he wasn't 100 percent and is in doubt for Sunday's game versus Genoa. He's currently the third option in his role behind Alfonso Pedraza and Nuno Tavares.
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