Luca Pellegrini headshot

Luca Pellegrini Injury: Dealing with minor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Pellegrini missed the previous game due to late muscle fatigue, Il Messaggero reported.

Pellegrini made the initial squad list but wasn't on the bench because he wasn't 100 percent and is in doubt for Sunday's game versus Genoa. He's currently the third option in his role behind Alfonso Pedraza and Nuno Tavares.

Luca Pellegrini
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Pellegrini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luca Pellegrini See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 3, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 31, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
September 12, 2022
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Cagliari v. Fiorentina Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Cagliari v. Fiorentina Preview
Author Image
Ajay Patil
March 14, 2019