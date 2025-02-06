Luca Pellegrini Injury: Excluded from Serie A list

Pellegrini has been omitted from the domestic list for the second half of the season, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Pellegrini has played second fiddle to Nuno Tavares (thigh) so far, but the coach elected to go with Elseid Hysaj, who then suffered a thigh issue, and Toma Basic over him. He could still leave since the transfer market is open in some countries. The list can be amended but just once till the end of the year.