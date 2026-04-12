Luca Pellegrini Injury: Good to go for Fiorentina match
Pellegrini (undisclosed) is poised to return versus Fiorentina on Monday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Pellegrini has shaken off an unspecified physical problem that cost him one game and will try to push Nuno Tavares, but he hasn't been fielded in three consecutive matches. He has swung in at least three crosses, piling up 12 (five accurate), and created one or more chances in his last three outings, totaling five, adding six tackles (three won) and three interceptions during that stretch, with no clean sheets.
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